Ukrainian defenders thwarted another Russian offensive in the Dobropillia sector. The enemy suffered significant losses.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Azov, Censor.NET reports.

The combat operation was carried out by units and subunits of the Air Assault Forces grouping, UAV crews of the Unmanned Systems Force, fighters of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps, and service members of the Armed Forces’ assault regiments and battalions.

According to the command, "the enemy, using units of three motorized rifle brigades and one marine brigade, launched an offensive employing military equipment and attempting to break through the Ukrainian defense. In total, 17 armored fighting vehicles and one tank were engaged in the attack."

Azov reported that Russian troops tried to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Myrnohrad and Razino, concentrating their main efforts on the village of Shakhove. However, the enemy failed to achieve any success.

The report noted that Russian forces used their usual tactics: first, a group of motorcyclists attacked, followed by armored vehicles carrying infantry. The enemy also attempted to jam Ukrainian drones with electronic warfare systems in order to deploy troops into the settlements and gain a foothold.

However, thanks to pre-installed mines and the coordinated actions of artillery, the National Guard, drone units, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the assault was completely repelled.

"As a result of the battle, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, and around one hundred occupiers were destroyed or neutralized. The remaining enemy forces retreated after suffering heavy losses. The situation remains under control," the Air Assault Forces added.

