Ruscists attack Kostiantynivka with FPV drones: two killed, three injured. PHOTO

Russian attacks with FPV drones on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killed two people and injured three other residents.

The head of the city's military administration (CMA), Serhii Horbunov, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"In one of the incidents, an enemy drone struck a car carrying local residents. As a result of the explosion, two people were killed on the spot — they sustained injuries incompatible with life. Two other civilians were wounded while driving and later sought medical assistance on their own at a hospital in the city of Druzhkivka," the official said.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Photo: Kostiantynivka CMA

As a result of another enemy FPV drone strike in Kostiantynivka, one civilian was injured. He was also in a car at the time of the attack and later sought medical assistance on his own at a hospital in Kramatorsk.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: four dead and nine wounded, Russians shelled two districts of the region. PHOTOS