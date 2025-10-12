Day in Donetsk region: four dead and nine wounded, Russians shelled two districts of the region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, killing people and injuring others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 12 October, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in the Lyman district. A garage, a summer kitchen, and 2 cars were damaged in Rai Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district; infrastructure was damaged in Rayhorodok. In Kramatorsk, a car was damaged, and an industrial area was shelled. In Novosiverske of the Novodonetsk community, the administrative building and infrastructure were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a person died, 13 private houses, an administrative building, an outbuilding, and 4 cars were damaged. In Starorayske of the Druzhkivka district, 1 person was killed and 3 were injured, a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were killed and 6 were injured, 19 private houses, a multi-storey building, and a church were damaged.

See more: Russians struck 29 settlements in Chernihiv region in 24 hours: energy facility, special vehicle, and petrol station were attacked. PHOTO

Bakhmut district.

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is noted that in total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region during the day. A total of 124 people, including 48 children, were evacuated from the frontline.



