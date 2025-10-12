Russians struck 29 settlements in Chernihiv region in 24 hours: energy facility, special vehicle, and petrol station were attacked. PHOTO

During the day, from 8 am on 11 October to 8 am on 12 October, Russian troops fired 59 times in the Chernihiv region. The shelling affected 29 settlements in 6 territorial communities.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Thus, the vast majority of attacks in the border area are FPV drones. The enemy also used drones such as "Geran", "Lancet", and "Molnia".

In the Nizhyn district, an enemy drone attacked a power facility. In the Horodnyanska district, a drone hit a special vehicle.

In Semenivka, a fire started in a two-apartment residential building as a result of an FPV drone hit. The explosion damaged the roof, a car, and windows in a neighbouring house. The fire was promptly extinguished by a SES unit.

In Novgorod-Siverskyi, a Russian drone hits a petrol station.

It is also noted that work continues in Chernihiv region to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling of power facilities. The schedule of hourly blackouts is in place. Like yesterday, today the outage periods may be shorter.