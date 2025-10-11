Russia attacked energy workers in Chernihiv region: employee of regional power company died in hospital. PHOTO

A seriously injured employee of the power company died in the hospital. The death toll has risen to two, and three more workers have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus.

"A seriously injured employee of the regional power company died in the hospital. The number of deaths due to a targeted attack by Russians on repairmen is already two," the statement said.

Chaus noted that the Russians used a double-strike tactic. First, a Russian drone hit a company car of the regional power company, causing it to catch fire, and during the aftermath of the attack, a second strike occurred, which hit another vehicle of the company.

According to him, the Russians also fired at a local fire brigade that arrived to help.

