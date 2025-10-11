Russian forces attacked energy workers’ vehicles in Chernihiv region with drones: one dead and several injured. PHOTO

Late in the evening of 10 October, Russian invaders attacked Chernihivoblenergo vehicles with attack drones near the village of Zhadove, Semenivka community, on the border of the Chernihiv region. The attack resulted in a death and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at about 10:20 p.m., near the village of Zhadove of the Semenivka district, cars of Chernihivoblenergo were attacked by attack drones. Unfortunately, there is a dead and wounded. The wounded were taken to a medical facility where they are being provided with all necessary medical care. Two vehicles were damaged," the official said.

Photo: Facebook page of the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RMA

