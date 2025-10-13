990 6
Occupier tried to fend off drone with stick and was killed. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators accurately hit and eliminated the occupier in the Pokrovsk sector.
As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian soldier tried to fend off a drone with a stick, but the explosion "knocked him flat". The occupier was eliminated as a result.
The video was posted by the soldiers on the telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password