Occupier tried to fend off drone with stick and was killed. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators accurately hit and eliminated the occupier in the Pokrovsk sector.

As reported by Censor.NET, a Russian soldier tried to fend off a drone with a stick, but the explosion "knocked him flat". The occupier was eliminated as a result.

The video was posted by the soldiers on the telegram channel.

