"Role of grill was performed by kamikaze drone": 42nd SMB burns occupier with precise strike. VIDEO
The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Hero of Ukraine Valerii Hudz continues to eliminate Russian occupiers on the front line.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators accurately struck a Russian soldier with a kamikaze drone. First, the occupier’s pants caught fire and then he himself did.
Under the video, the fighters comment: "The role of the grill was performed by a kamikaze drone."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password