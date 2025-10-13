"Role of grill was performed by kamikaze drone": 42nd SMB burns occupier with precise strike. VIDEO

The 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Hero of Ukraine Valerii Hudz continues to eliminate Russian occupiers on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators accurately struck a Russian soldier with a kamikaze drone. First, the occupier’s pants caught fire and then he himself did.

Under the video, the fighters comment: "The role of the grill was performed by a kamikaze drone."

