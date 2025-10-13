1 085 2
"Armored" "loaf" destroyed and occupiers eliminated - combat performance by SIGNUM drone operators. VIDEO
In the Lyman sector, SIGNUM attack drones operators attacked the occupiers' positions, destroying enemy equipment and manpower.
According to Censor.NET, a "loaf" (UAZ - ed. note) vehicle hidden under metal protection, an enemy group in an open field, and a occupier on a motorcycle who never reached his destination.
"We’ll start with the Ghost Rider who decided to go for a ride in the Lyman sector. The problem is, the track here is short — and the finish line is always the same," the fighters comment on social media, commenting on the elimination of the motorbike-riding occupier.
