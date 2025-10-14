"Without Censorship": West sees how Bankova manipulates war - Martyna Bohuslavets. VIDEO
Martyna Bohuslavets, Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre "Mezha", and Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva, on the air of "Without Censorship" on Censor.NET, discussed the authorities’ attempts to eliminate the independence of the NABU and the general attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure. What does this endanger Ukraine as a state, and what can we do to prevent a rollback in reforms in these difficult times?
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password