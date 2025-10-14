"Without Censorship": West sees how Bankova manipulates war - Martyna Bohuslavets. VIDEO

Martyna Bohuslavets, Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre "Mezha", and Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva, on the air of "Without Censorship" on Censor.NET, discussed the authorities’ attempts to eliminate the independence of the NABU and the general attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure. What does this endanger Ukraine as a state, and what can we do to prevent a rollback in reforms in these difficult times?

Read more on our Telegram channel

See more: NABU and SAPO will analyse corruption risks in defence procurement in partnership with "Come Back Alive": memorandum signed. PHOTO