"Uncensored": Ukraine has destroyed nearly 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity – more to come?. VIDEO
Russians target key routes of Ukrzaliznytsia as Ukraine destroys nearly 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. What to expect this winter?
Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaeva and Volodymyr Omelian, former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discuss this on Censor.NET’s Uncensored program.
