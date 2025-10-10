ENG
"Uncensored": Ukraine has destroyed nearly 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity – more to come?. VIDEO

Russians target key routes of Ukrzaliznytsia as Ukraine destroys nearly 40% of Russia’s oil refining capacity. What to expect this winter?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaeva and Volodymyr Omelian, former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,  discuss this on Censor.NET’s Uncensored program.

