Border guards thwarted another assault by occupiers and destroyed Russian heavy equipment. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, border guards of the "Phoenix" unit together with their comrades thwarted another assault by Russian troops.
On 13 October, the occupiers attempted to break through the defence line and land near Volodymyrivka and Shakhove using tanks and armoured vehicles, Censor.NET reports.
Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian pilots, the enemy's assault was stopped: 1 tank, 1 BTR-T, and 3 armoured vehicles were destroyed.
Two more tanks and six other vehicles were damaged. In addition, about 50 occupiers were killed and wounded.
