Rubizh Brigade drone gave occupier on crutches "light". VIDEO

Drone operators of the 4th Rapid Response Battalion "Force of Freedom" of the NGU "Rubizh" brigade continue to kill the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers showed footage of the spectacular elimination of the occupiers.

One of the fragments shows one of the Russian servicemen on crutches tries to reach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions; a drone catches up, and after the first munition drop he lies down on the grass and lights a cigarette. A follow-up FPV strike kills the occupier.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: 13 munition drops on occupiers: Forpost drone operators struck enemy hiding in tree line. VIDEO