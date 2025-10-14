Rubizh Brigade drone gave occupier on crutches "light". VIDEO
Drone operators of the 4th Rapid Response Battalion "Force of Freedom" of the NGU "Rubizh" brigade continue to kill the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers showed footage of the spectacular elimination of the occupiers.
One of the fragments shows one of the Russian servicemen on crutches tries to reach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions; a drone catches up, and after the first munition drop he lies down on the grass and lights a cigarette. A follow-up FPV strike kills the occupier.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password