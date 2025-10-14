Sapsan drones destroyed "loaf", quad bike and enemy antennas in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Sapsan unit of the Knyazivskyi Battalion of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great struck enemy equipment in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian UAVs destroyed a UAZ "loaf" vehicle in a courtyard used by the occupiers, a quad bike on the road, and four antennas carefully concealed in the forest.
The video with the results of the combat work was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.
