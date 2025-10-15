Enemy "sleeper drones" destroyed before takeoff: 5th SAB in action. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) have released footage showing the destruction of enemy UAVs on one of the sectors.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces detected five "sleeper drones" and destroyed them with precise munition drops before they could take off.

The pilots posted the combat footage on social media.

