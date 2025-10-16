1 356 10
Occupier burns to death after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
A Russian occupier burned to death after being hit by a Ukrainian drone.
The footage was published by Robert Brovdi ("Madyar"), commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.
