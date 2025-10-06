Fighters of 412th Regiment of USF destroy rare Russian Zhitel EW station in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), working with aerial reconnaissance from a State Border Guard unit, detected and destroyed a rare enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic-warfare station in Luhansk region.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

The R-330Zh "Zhitel" jamming station is an extremely rare and costly target. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, only 23 such enemy systems have been visually confirmed destroyed.

The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that the "Zhitel" is a complex, multifunctional system.

According to technical specifications, the EW system can jam ground radio communications up to 25 km and airborne communications up to 50 km.

The station bearings sources of radio emission to determine their coordinates and can impose jamming on satellite communications, GPS navigation, and GSM base stations.

