Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked Russian city of Sochi. Number of airports restricted flights. VIDEO

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Sochi at night.

This was reported by Mayor Andrey Proshunin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, they were repelling an attack of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Russian media, temporary restrictions on take-off and landing were imposed at the airports of Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk, Nizhnekamsk, Kaluga, Samara, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Kazan, Izhevsk and Ufa.

They were later cancelled.

