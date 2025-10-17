Drones attacked Russian city of Sochi. Number of airports restricted flights. VIDEO
Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Sochi at night.
This was reported by Mayor Andrey Proshunin, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, they were repelling an attack of unmanned aerial vehicles.
According to Russian media, temporary restrictions on take-off and landing were imposed at the airports of Krasnodar, Ulyanovsk, Nizhnekamsk, Kaluga, Samara, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Kazan, Izhevsk and Ufa.
They were later cancelled.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password