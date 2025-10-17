Zelenskyy met with representatives of Raytheon, manufacturer of Patriot, in United States. VIDEO

During a visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Raytheon defence company, which, in particular, manufactures the Patriot.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the intensification of Russian strikes, in particular on civilian infrastructure.

"We discussed Raytheon's production capabilities, possible ways of our cooperation to strengthen air defence and increase Ukraine's long-range capabilities, and the prospects for Ukrainian-American production. There are solutions that can enhance the protection of life in Ukraine. We are working at all levels to ensure their implementation.



I thank Raytheon for its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine," he said.

