Strike from rear: drones and artillery of 210th regiment destroyed shelters and occupiers. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the 1st assault battalion of the 210th separate assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators and artillerymen hit the occupiers' personnel in the rear, near the destroyed buildings.

As a result of the Defence Forces' strikes, two Russian soldiers and two enemy shelters were destroyed.

A video of the combat operation was posted by the soldiers on their telegram channel.

