Fighter from 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, "Zhokei," on hand-to-hand fight with Russian: "I saw him lying by my embrasure. I had trophy knife...". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone captured a close-quarters fight between a Ukrainian assault trooper and a Russian special forces operative.

Censor.NET reports that at that moment not only the life of our fighter but also the life of his wounded comrade, who was watching the fight, was at stake.

"Zhokei," a serviceman of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo and an infantryman hailed as a Ukrainian hero, recounted the incredible story of bravery and brotherhood in detail.

"There was a shot. I drop to my knees and hear that the other guy is shouting to his mate, ‘I got him!’ I froze, sitting there. I thought he was about to control me. The guys might have problems too, because I hear Shershen still firing. Drach went quiet — his rifle jammed, probably a stove-pipe. There was a trophy knife. I grabbed it, made a lunge up. I saw him lying by my embrasure. I grabbed his rifle with one hand, jerked it toward me, and with my other hand started hitting his hands so he wouldn’t shoot. I made another two-handed pull, dragged him closer, hauled him into the pit and kept stabbing with the knife. We kept fighting down in the pit. I finished him off, took his ammo, took his rifle and radio, and got out of the pit," the Ukrainian soldier said.

