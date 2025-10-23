ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9373 visitors online
News Video Interceptor drones
697 2

K-2 Brigade shows FPV drones shooting down Lancet, Molniya and ZALA UAVs. VIDEO

The 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade K-2 showed a video of its FPV interceptor drones successfully destroying enemy drones.

The video was posted on the unit's official channel, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows Ukrainian operators shooting down Russian Lancet, Molniya and ZALA UAVs.

"Thanks to FPV interceptors, Russian drones cannot observe and attack our close positions with impunity," the brigade said.

Watch more: K-2 Brigade showcases FPV drone strikes on Russian assault troops. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (3214) 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2" (2)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 