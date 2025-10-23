K-2 Brigade shows FPV drones shooting down Lancet, Molniya and ZALA UAVs. VIDEO

The 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade K-2 showed a video of its FPV interceptor drones successfully destroying enemy drones.

The video was posted on the unit's official channel, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows Ukrainian operators shooting down Russian Lancet, Molniya and ZALA UAVs.

"Thanks to FPV interceptors, Russian drones cannot observe and attack our close positions with impunity," the brigade said.

