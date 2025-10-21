1 321 2
K-2 Brigade showcases FPV drone strikes on Russian assault troops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2" showcased drone strikes against enemy infantry.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The video shows how differently Russian assault troops behave when they see a Ukrainian FPV drone. Some of them hide behind a tree, some freeze, and some run in panic right at the drone.
