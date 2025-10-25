731 1
SSU drones destroyed 14 enemy vehicles and dozen occupiers. VIDEO
The operators of the Security Service of Ukraine's drones have destroyed Russian military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones destroyed 14 pieces of enemy equipment:
-
10 vehicles
-
2 tanks
-
1 motorbike
-
1 quad bike
At least ten occupants were also killed.
The video of the combat work was published by the Security Service of Ukraine on its official Telegram channel.
Earlier it was reported that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine burned down Russian air defence systems: minus three systems in two days.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password