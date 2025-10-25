ENG
SSU drones destroyed 14 enemy vehicles and dozen occupiers. VIDEO

The operators of the Security Service of Ukraine's drones have destroyed Russian military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones destroyed 14 pieces of enemy equipment:

  • 10 vehicles

  • 2 tanks

  • 1 motorbike

  • 1 quad bike

At least ten occupants were also killed.

The video of the combat work was published by the Security Service of Ukraine on its official Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine burned down Russian air defence systems: minus three systems in two days.

