One occupier blew to pieces, another reduced to ashes: "Birds of Magyar" strike drones eliminated invaders. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems from the 414th "Birds of Magyar" Brigade continue eliminating occupiers on one of the front-line sectors.

As Censor.NET reports, strike drones hit two Russian soldiers moving across open terrain.

The published footage shows the first invader blown apart by the strike, while the second is reduced to ashes.

The soldiers also reported that over 25 days in October, they eliminated 6,368 occupiers.

Earlier it was reported that the drones of the Birds of Magyar eliminated two Russian assault troops.

