Over the past two weeks, the DIU's special unit "Prymary" has been systematically destroying Russian air defence assets in Donbas.

As a result of regular targeted attacks, the scouts hit two 48YA6-K1 "Podlet" radar stations and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V air defence missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a group of occupiers and destroyed the KamAZ truck they were moving in.

