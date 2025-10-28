903 3
DIU’s "Prymary" destroyed two radar stations and S-300V launcher belonging to occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Over the past two weeks, the DIU's special unit "Prymary" has been systematically destroying Russian air defence assets in Donbas.
As a result of regular targeted attacks, the scouts hit two 48YA6-K1 "Podlet" radar stations and a 9A82 launcher from the S-300V air defence missile system.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.
In addition, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a group of occupiers and destroyed the KamAZ truck they were moving in.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password