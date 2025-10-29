Lieutenant Colonel Mazzherin of OMON, involved in war crimes in Kyiv region, has been eliminated, - DIU. VIDEO

Russian OMON lieutenant colonel Veniamin Mazzherin, involved in war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region by Russian troops, was killed in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the DIU's press service.

How was the operation conducted?

The car with Mazzherin at the wheel exploded on 25 October.

Earlier, the intelligence service had established surveillance of the lieutenant colonel and planned an operation to eliminate him.

What is known about Mazzherin?

Police lieutenant colonel Mazzherin, born in 1980, served in the special OMON unit "Obereg" of the Rosgvardiya Department in the Kemerovo region.

It is known that "Obereg" is one of many Rosgvardiya units involved in war crimes and genocide of the Ukrainian people in the Kyiv region in February-March 2022.

Back in April 2022, the intelligence identified war criminals from "Obereg" by name and planned measures to ensure fair punishment for those on the list.

