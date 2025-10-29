ENG
ZE-REPRESSIONS: Kudrytskyi’s case / Xi and TRUMP: is war’s end near? UNCENSORED live. VIDEO

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Bohdan Butkevych will review the latest news: the Kudrytskyi`s case, talks between the US and Chinese leaders, and whether the end of the war is in sight.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: "Without Censorship": West sees how Bankova manipulates war - Martyna Bohuslavets. VIDEO

