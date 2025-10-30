Putin called war "genetic trait" of Russians. VIDEO

During a visit to a Moscow military hospital, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that "the ability to fight is in the genes of Russians." He made this statement in response to one of the participants in the armed aggression against Ukraine, who mentioned his grandfather, a World War II veteran.

According to the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Putin's statements demonstrate that the cult of war has become part of modern Russian identity, Censor.NET reports.

The Kremlin systematically imposes on society the idea that participation in wars is the norm for a "true Russian."

Through the mythologisation of the "great victory" and the cult of "grandfathers who fought," there is a growing belief in Russian minds that new aggressive wars are a continuation of a "historic mission" and that violence and war crimes are a manifestation of "patriotism."

The CCD also notes that among Putin's interlocutors in the hospital were individuals with criminal pasts. People who until recently were serving sentences in prisons are now being portrayed by Kremlin propaganda as "heroes" and "Russia's new elite."

