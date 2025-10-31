ENG
Occupier on bicycle left headless after encounter with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) showed footage of Russian occupiers being destroyed by drones

The video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit channel, according to Censor.NET.

Enemy infantrymen on bicycles and buggies, as well as waiting drones, are being destroyed.

