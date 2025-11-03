ENG
Burned on vehicle’s door: Ukrainian soldiers set enemy vehicle ablaze along with occupiers. VIDEO

A Russian combat vehicle hit a road mined by Ukrainian troops and burst into flames with the occupiers still inside.

The footage was shared by Ukrainian media channels. 

In one frame, a dead Russian soldier engulfed in flames is seen hanging from the vehicle’s door, Censor.NET reports. The occupiers comment: "There’s a guy there! Should we pull him out?"

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders wryly commented: "A creative way of clearing anti-tank mines, by a group of Russian soldiers themselves."

