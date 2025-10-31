Moment of destruction of enemy truck with occupiers 40 km from front line. VIDEO

About 40 kilometers from the front line, a Russian military truck carrying personnel came under a precise strike by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was released by the BLACK SKY drone systems battalion of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of Ukraine’s National Guard.

