Moment of destruction of enemy truck with occupiers 40 km from front line. VIDEO
About 40 kilometers from the front line, a Russian military truck carrying personnel came under a precise strike by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was released by the BLACK SKY drone systems battalion of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of Ukraine’s National Guard.
