ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5076 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 335 0

Eliminating invaders: Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone blew up shelter and Russian infantry. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade are successfully using Ukrainian-made strike drones against Russian forces on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck an occupiers` position in one of the sectors. The defenders showcased their precision work on social media.

The video shows a Ukrainian UAV flying through a window of an enemy shelter and detonating, blowing it up with Russian infantry inside. As a result, the number of occupiers there was significantly reduced.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: Scattered bodies of Russian assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10439) elimination (6151) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (72) drones (3294)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 