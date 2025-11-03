1 335 0
Eliminating invaders: Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone blew up shelter and Russian infantry. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade are successfully using Ukrainian-made strike drones against Russian forces on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators struck an occupiers` position in one of the sectors. The defenders showcased their precision work on social media.
The video shows a Ukrainian UAV flying through a window of an enemy shelter and detonating, blowing it up with Russian infantry inside. As a result, the number of occupiers there was significantly reduced.
