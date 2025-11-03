Scattered bodies of Russian assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A group of Russian assault troops was utterly defeated by Ukrainian forces on the approaches to the village of Pankivka in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance by soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment Black Swan filmed the bodies of nine occupiers scattered across open terrain.

The soldiers add:

"This is just one trail. For the Russians, it’s like Squid Game. Bodies lie every 10–15 meters, with many more killed hidden among the trees in the forest belt."

Ukrainian defenders posted a video of their work on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It was also reported that the enemy is trying to push back our soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction, with 28 attacks repelled.

Watch more: Occupiers were hiding in tree lines in Kharkiv region: Khartiia drone operators eliminated 11 invaders. VIDEO