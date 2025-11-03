Enemy attempts to push our soldiers back in Pokrovsk direction, 28 attacks repelled – General Staff

Since the start of the day, November 3, 2025, a total of 83 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Border settlements came under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Serhiivske, Khrinivka, Orlykivka, and Halahanivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Korenok in the Sumy region.

Situation in the North

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six airstrikes in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, dropping a total of 13 guided bombs and carrying out 57 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops stopped an enemy assault near Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor launched 11 assaults near Petropavlivka and toward Pishchane, Novosynove, and Kurylivka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff`s data, in the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Myrne, Novoselivka, and toward Drobysheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Serebrianka and Vyiimka; another clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar; two more battles continue. Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka came under airstrikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 32 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Shakhove, Fedorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. The Defence Forces are holding their ground, having already repelled 28 assaults.

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pavlivka, Tsehelne, Uspenivka, and Krasnohirsk. One engagement is still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Demuryne, Velykomykhailivka, Orestopil, and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven combat engagements were recorded near Okhotnyche, with four still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Stepnohirsk and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no offensive actions were recorded.

"The situation in other directions of the front has not changed significantly," the General Staff noted.

