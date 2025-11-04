Russian "Rubicon" headquarters hit in occupied Avdiivka: officers and UAV operators eliminated, - DIU. VIDEO

Ukrainian intelligence officers discovered the headquarters of Russian occupiers from the "Rubicon" centre in a semi-destroyed building in occupied Avdiivka.

This was reported by the press service of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about "Rubicon"?

The unit specialises in the use of unmanned systems, including combat systems, during Russia's war against Ukraine.

"This is one of the most combat-ready structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the aggressor state spends significant resources," the DIU noted.

Destruction of the occupiers

Intelligence obtained the enemy's coordinates and attacked it with an FP-2 drone equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead.

The strike eliminated Russian "Rubicon" officers and drone operators who were at headquarters.

