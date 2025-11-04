Clearing "grey zone" on territory of former Kakhovka Reservoir: DIU eliminated two ruscists. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops carried out a successful reconnaissance and sabotage operation in the "grey zone" on the territory of the former Kakhovka Reservoir.

This was reported by the press service of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the operation

Soldiers from the "Brotherhood" unit, part of the "Tymur Special Forces Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, eliminated two Russian occupiers.

This took place in the area of "Velyki Kuchuhury," located 7 kilometres from the coastline.

The soldiers raised the blue and yellow flag over the islands and took control of the territory.

Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence

Earlier it was reported that fighters from the "Tymur Special Forces Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence are continuing their operation in one of the districts of Pokrovsk, where fighting with Russian occupiers is ongoing.

Blowing up the Kakhovka HPP

On the morning of 6 June 2023, Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP. As a result of the explosion, the machine room was completely destroyed and the station cannot be restored. The explosion led to flooding in a number of settlements in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, including in the occupied territories.

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP by the occupiers, more than 62,000 hectares of forest in the Kherson region were affected.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 31 people died as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

The number of people killed by the dam explosion in the occupied territories is unknown.

