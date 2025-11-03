More Russian air-defense assets destroyed in occupied Crimea – DIU. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, components of the Russian invaders' air defence system were destroyed.
This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.
Destruction of air defence
DIU soldiers struck the command post of an S-400 "Triumf" SAM battalion at a combat position. A Russian 92N6E multi-function radar and the autonomous power-supply equipment of the S-400 command post were also destroyed.
Radar
The operatives also hit an AORL-1AS aerodrome surveillance radar and a P-18 "Terek" radar.
