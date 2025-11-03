More Russian air-defense assets destroyed in occupied Crimea – DIU. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, components of the Russian invaders' air defence system were destroyed.

Destruction of air defence

DIU soldiers struck the command post of an S-400 "Triumf" SAM battalion at a combat position. A Russian 92N6E multi-function radar and the autonomous power-supply equipment of the S-400 command post were also destroyed.

Radar

The operatives also hit an AORL-1AS aerodrome surveillance radar and a P-18 "Terek" radar.

