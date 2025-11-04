ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9535 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
4 217 10

Russian tank equipped with "brush" and "barn" anti-drone protection systems burning on side of road. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a damaged armoured vehicle shrouded in smoke.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that this is a damaged Russian tank in the eastern direction. The recording shows that the tank is equipped with combined anti-drone protection with elements such as "brush" and "barn".

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Navy strikes elite Russian special forces unit on Syvash drilling rig. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10439) tank (1129) tech (89) drones (3302) EW (106)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 