Russian tank equipped with "brush" and "barn" anti-drone protection systems burning on side of road. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a damaged armoured vehicle shrouded in smoke.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that this is a damaged Russian tank in the eastern direction. The recording shows that the tank is equipped with combined anti-drone protection with elements such as "brush" and "barn".
