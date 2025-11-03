Navy strikes elite Russian special forces unit on Syvash drilling rig. VIDEO

The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an elite enemy special forces unit positioned on the "Syvash" jack-up drilling rig in the Black Sea near temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Navy’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of the strike

In addition to reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed an enemy anti-tank guided missile crew.

"Trying to pass yet another defeat off as a victory, the Russians are circulating a video purporting to show a Ukrainian Navy boat destroyed by a Lancet munition, whereas in reality we successfully employed a kamikaze drone," the statement added.

More about "Syvash"

The "Syvash" is a self-lifting floating drilling vessel (SLFDV) used for oil and gas exploration and production on the continental shelf.

The "Boyko Towers" are offshore oil and gas platforms in the Black Sea — "Petro Hodovants," "Ukraina," "Tavryda," and "Syvash."

After Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea, the platforms were seized. In 2022, the occupiers fitted each platform with electronic intelligence and electronic warfare equipment, as well as hydroacoustic systems, enabling control of the surface, air, and subsurface in the north-western Black Sea between Crimea and Odesa. Ukraine has conducted several special operations around these platforms.

