Radar station and warehouses on "Boiko towers" destroyed with help of surface and air UAVs, - SSU. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's radar and warehouses on the Boiko gas production platforms in the Black Sea.

The video was published by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Recently, officers of the SSU 13th Main Directorate of the Military Counterintelligence Department conducted a combined special operation using sea and air drones. The target was Russian radar equipment deployed on Ukrainian gas production platforms.



First, an airborne drone struck one of the towers, followed by a naval drone. The attack destroyed the 'Neva' radar used by the enemy to monitor the air and surface situation, as well as the warehouse and residential unit on the tower," the statement said.

The SSU used two types of drones, which demonstrated the effectiveness of pairing.

Watch more: First recorded destruction of Russian "Zaslon" shipborne radar mounted on wheeled chassis. VIDEO