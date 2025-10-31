Navy on AFU strike on thermal power plant in Russia’s Orel: Neptune missiles used

Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike overnight on October 31, targeting a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orel.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Censor.NET.

According to the agency`s data, the strike was carried out with Neptune cruise missiles. In addition to the thermal power plant, the Novobryansk electrical substation also came under fire.

The Navy said both facilities supplied electricity to military enterprises in the region, and their destruction dealt a significant blow to Russian military logistics.

"Ukrainian forces continue to demonstrate that no enemy rear area is safe," the Navy stated.

Background

Telegram channel Astra earlier reported that on the night of October 31, air-raid and missile alerts were declared in the Russian city of Orel and the surrounding region. Sirens went off around 00:50, and local authorities urged residents to take shelter in windowless rooms.

Later, unidentified drones reportedly attacked the thermal power plant in Orel.

