Soldiers of 77th Brigade eliminated 35 occupiers in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 77th Airborne Brigade eliminated occupiers in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used strike drones to attack enemy positions and eliminated 35 invaders.

The fighters posted footage of their combat operations in one of the directions on their Telegram channel.

