58 occupiers and 71 drones taken out: Burevii fighters show week’s combat performance. VIDEO
Soldiers of the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Burevii" are taking out occupiers and equipment in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military showed footage of enemy equipment being destroyed after unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to storm the positions of the Defence Forces.
Over the course of a week, the defenders destroyed:
-
58 Russian soldiers
-
18 shelters
-
71 enemy drones
-
2 ammunition depots
-
3 antennas
-
4 Starlink communication devices
-
1 electronic warfare system
It was previously reported that the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Burevii" is successfully carrying out tasks in the fight against Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.
