Russian tank bogged down in mud destroyed: 46th Brigade drones struck six units of enemy vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade continue combat operations in the hottest sectors.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators destroyed an enemy tank that got bogged down in mud alongside other invading forces’ equipment.

A ground robotic system fitted with an automatic grenade launcher was also taken out.

The footage also shows how the fighters destroy:

2 shelters

9 occupiers

3 vehicles

1 motorcycle

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian paratroopers from the 46th Airborne Brigade burned two enemy tanks and two armoured vehicles that were trying to cross the river.

