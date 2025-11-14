Pair of Ukrainian FPV drones tear apart Russian stormtrooper in Sumy direction. VIDEO 18+

In the Sumy direction, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian stormtrooper with the help of two FPV drones. The strike drones hit the target almost simultaneously, tearing apart the occupier on the spot.

Coordinated actions of operators

According to Censor.NET, the hit was carried out by pilots of the strike UAV company of the 71st separate jaeger brigade. The operators acted clearly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring the guaranteed destruction of the Russian.

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