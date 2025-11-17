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Occupier catches fire after drone hit and tries to flee: FATUM’s combat performance. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Third Army Corps’ FATUM battalion carried out a series of drone strikes on the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, one of the invaders was hiding in a ruined dugout. After being hit by a Ukrainian drone, he caught fire and tried to flee, but the drones caught up with him.
In addition, at least a dozen occupiers, three shelters and two antennas were destroyed.
A video of the combat operation was published on the fighters' Telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the Third Army Corps eliminated 9 occupiers in an anti-tank trench.
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