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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Occupier catches fire after drone hit and tries to flee: FATUM’s combat performance. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Third Army Corps’ FATUM battalion carried out a series of drone strikes on the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, one of the invaders was hiding in a ruined dugout. After being hit by a Ukrainian drone, he caught fire and tried to flee, but the drones caught up with him.

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In addition, at least a dozen occupiers, three shelters and two antennas were destroyed.

A video of the combat operation was published on the fighters' Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the Third Army Corps eliminated 9 occupiers in an anti-tank trench.

Watch more: SIGNUM strike drones eliminated five Russian infantrymen in forest belt. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11959) elimination (7412) drones (4697) 60 SMB (58) Third Army Corps (79)
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