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Madyar’s Birds strike drone tears off part of ruscist’s torso. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade’s Madyar’s Birds unit struck a group of occupiers moving through open steppe terrain.
According to Censor.NET, the drone flew close to the enemy infantry and hit one of the invaders in the back.
As a result of the combat mission, part of the occupier’s torso was torn off, while his comrades abandoned the body of their dead fighter and fled.
The brigade posted the video on its Telegram channel.
It was also reported that operators of the 414th Brigade UAV "Madyar’s Birds" filmed the moment when a Russian invader was hit by a kamikaze drone in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.
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