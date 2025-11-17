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News Video Drones against occupiers
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Occupier sticks his head out of his hole and meekly waits for drone strike. VIDEO

Operators of the 414th Brigade of the UAV "Madyar’s Birds" filmed the moment when a Russian occupier was hit by a kamikaze drone in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian soldier coming out of cover and being hit in the head by the drone.

"A Russian soldier puts his head directly under the strike of a kamikaze drone. Pokrovsk direction of the front, Donetsk region. Footage from the drone operators of the 414th UAV Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds," the comment to the video says.

Watch more: Drone "amputates" occupier’s legs right up to his backside. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone of 31st SMB hits Russian Uragan MLRS. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11947) elimination (7405) Donetsk region (5807) drones (4683) Pokrovsk (885) Pokrovskyy district (1335) 414 Magyar’s Birds (142)
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