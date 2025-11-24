Russian army truck crushes three cars on road near Kursk. VIDEO
In the Kursk region of Russia, a Russian Defence Ministry military truck crushed three passenger cars on the road.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was captured on video by a dashcam installed in a car travelling behind the vehicles involved in the accident.
According to preliminary data, the 38-year-old driver of the Ural truck, travelling in the direction of Kursk, lost control while turning left. As a result, the truck veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the cars.
As a result of the accident, four Russians suffered injuries of varying severity. All were hospitalised. The driver of the military truck was not injured.
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